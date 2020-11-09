Coronavirus – PM Asks Trade Chamber for Proposals on Helping SMEs

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has asked the Hungarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MKIK) to submit proposals for measures they consider would help Hungarian SMEs protect jobs.

Orbán discussed the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on Hungarian economy and protective measures, Orbán’s press chief said after the meeting on Sunday with the chamber’s head, László Parragh.

Orbán said on Facebook after the meeting that he had briefed Parragh on prospective health-care measures and reiterated that a vaccine, now in sight, would be the solution. “We can now see light at the end of the tunnel, yet we need to wait for several long weeks to pass,” Orbán said, adding that Covid “has also attacked the fabric not only of the human body but of the economy, too.” Small and medium sized businesses at risk are in the government’s focus because they employ the largest proportion of the Hungarian workforce, Orbán said, adding that he expected to receive the MKIK’s proposals over the coming weeks.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay