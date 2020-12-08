Fifty dogs were forced to compete on dog fights

National
Bácsi Éva

With the participation of American Staffordshire terrier dogs, animal fights were regularly organized on a farm on the outskirts of Nagykőrös, which was seized by the police on 5 December.

The two suspects were on their way home from a fight when they were turned off by the police in Cegléd. And in the car, a dog with fresh injuries was found.

One of the men from Nagykőrös was caught at his residence, the other at a local homestead, where he hid two dogs, also with serious injuries.

Investigators found stretchers, treadmills and scales for dog training in Nagykőrös and Domaháza. In addition, a total of 51 dogs bred for combat were seized and secured with the help of non-governmental organizations.

One of the dogs died as a result of serious injuries sustained at the battle despite urgent veterinary intervention.

The National Anti-Corruption and Economic Crime Division of the National Investigation Bureau of the Standby Police (KR NNI) Division of Environmental Crimes Subdivision is conducting criminal proceedings on suspicion of organizing a prohibited animal fight. The suspects are defending themselves at liberty at the current stage of the proceedings.

 

police.hu

