In the last 24 hours, the police officers of our county took action at the scene of four road traffic accidents involving personal injuries, which ended in minor injuries.

The uniformers arrested 13 people, ten of whom were found guilty of a crime and three of whom were found on the basis of a circular against him.

Police produced 11 people, nine of them on suspicion of committing a crime. A security measure was taken in two cases.

police.hu