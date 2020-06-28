EU mobilises emergency assistance following floods in Ukraine

Earlier this week, intensive rains resulted in the largest flooding in the south-west of Ukraine in the last 50 years, with several casualties and damage to hundreds of homes.

To alleviate the first needs, the Ukrainian authorities activated the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. Sweden responded immediately and offered 1.2 kilometres of flood barrier, 250 hoses and technical experts. In addition to the Swedish assistance, the European Commission is providing mapping services of the affected areas through the EU Copernicus satellite system.

Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič said: “Civil protection capacities have been under extreme pressure in the past months. Nonetheless, the European Union keeps up its commitment to help when climate disasters strike. I warmly thank Sweden for its immediate response. We stand ready to provide further assistance and show our solidarity with all those in the affected areas and with the first responders working on the ground.”

The European Union’s 24/7 Emergency Response Coordination Centre is in constant contact with the Ukrainian authorities to closely monitor the situation and channel further EU assistance on request.

Background

The EU Civil Protection Mechanism facilitates the cooperation in disaster response among 34 European states (27 EU Member States, UK, North Macedonia, Iceland, Montenegro, Norway, Serbia and Turkey). These Participating States pool the resources that can be made available to disaster-stricken countries all over the world. When activated, the Mechanism coordinates the provision of assistance inside and outside the European Union. The European Commission manages the Mechanism through the Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC).

The European Civil Protection Mechanism is activated regularly to respond to floods and earthquakes, forest fires and other disasters inside and outside Europe. It also played a crucial role in the EU response to the COVID-19 crisis.

