Visitors from a number of countries, including Hungary, will not need to be isolated on entering the United Kingdom, starting next Friday, the British transport ministry announced.

Hungary, the Czech Republic, Poland, Germany, France, Spain, and Italy are included in the list of several dozen countries, but citizens of Portugal, Sweden, the US, China, Bulgaria and Romania continue to be required to stay in a 14-day quarantine.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay