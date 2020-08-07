Hungary Changes Spain Classification to ‘Yellow’

Hungary has changed Spain’s coronavirus classification from “green” to “yellow”, indicating a higher risk of infection, according to a decision of the chief medical officer published in the official gazette Hivatalos Értesítő.

Under regulations in force since July 15, entrants from countries classified as “yellow” or “red” are required to undergo health checks and a two-week quarantine. Foreign citizens are not allowed to enter Hungary from “red” countries. Hungary classified as “red” or high-risk Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belarus, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Moldova, Montenegro and Ukraine, as well as all African countries, Australia and most Asian countries. The “yellow” countries are Bulgaria, Norway, Serbia, Sweden, and the United Kingdom in Europe, the United States and Canada in America and Japan and China in Asia.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay