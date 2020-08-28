Green Deal Going Local: call for best practices

​​The European Committee of the Regions is launching a call for best practices to its members and young elected politicians (YEPs) to collect, display, promote and boost the replication of low-carbon projects across the EU. Is your city or region a sustainable champion? Are you proud of the projects that you are implementing in your community linked with the priorities of the Green Deal? Then this call is for you.

Cities and regions are change agents that can play a key role in delivering the Green Deal and driving the EU closer to climate neutrality. In the context of the COVID-19, demonstrating the environmental, economic and social benefits of low-carbon initiatives is more important than ever.

For that purpose, the European Committee of the Regions is launching a call for best practices to its members and young elected politicians (YEPs) to collect, display, promote and boost the replication of low-carbon projects across the EU.

Local and regional projects will feed a platform that will display how cities and regions are already delivering on the priorities of the Green Deal and contributing to a green recovery as to reach a more sustainable, inclusive and resilient society.

Projects will be published in the CoR’s interactive map and promoted towards EU institutions, stakeholders and the press, in particular during the 18th European Week of Regions and Cities to take place in October 2020. Best practices will also feed a report on the Green Deal, which the German Presidency of the Council of the European Union has tasked the European Committee of the Regions to deliver in the second half of 2020.

With the new EU budget on the table, the €750 billion ‘Next Generation EU’ recovery instrument and looking ahead Member States’ Recovery and Resilience Plans, the European Committee of the Regions will show why cities and regions need to be at the center of the recovery strategy and where priority investments must focus on.

Who can participate?

Members and alternates of the European Committee of the Regions and participants of the CoR’s Young Elected Politicians Programme (YEPs).

What projects are eligible?

Members and YEPs are invited to share their recently achieved or ongoing projects and initiatives that contribute to delivering the Green Deal and move Europe closer to climate neutrality: from energy efficiency in buildings, to the deployment of renewable energy sources, clean mobility, the protection of biodiversity or circular economy initiatives. Eligible projects must contribute to decreasing CO 2 emissions in the sectors covered by the Green Deal, the EU’s new growth strategy to achieve climate neutrality by 2050:

Clean energy and energy efficiency (including renewable energies and building renovation)

Sustainable transport

Preserving Europe’s biodiversity

Sustainable finance and green industry

Transition to a circular economy

A zero-pollution Europe

Food and agriculture​

How can I participate: Please complete the following online application form.

Is there a deadline? Please submit your application form before Monday 21 September 2020.

Contact: enve@cor.europa.eu

Green Deal Going Local: click here to discover the CoR’s Green Deal portal and working group.

