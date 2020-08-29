Cohesion Policy invests in sustainable transport in Poland

The European Commission has approved an investment of over €234 million from the Cohesion Fund to upgrade almost 117km of the Skawina-Zakopane railway line in Southern Poland.

The project will improve the quality, efficiency and safety of railway transport between the towns of Skawina and Zakopane, and more generally on the Kraków-Zakopane corridor.

Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms, Elisa Ferreira, said: “Thanks to this EU investment, we want to encourage commuters to leave their cars at home and use safe, reliable and comfortable trains instead. With fewer cars on the road, pollution and greenhouse gas emissions will be reduced. Moreover, the new railway infrastructure will provide easier access for people with reduced mobility, in line with Cohesion Policy’s motto not to leave anyone behind.”

The project will ensure better integration of Southern Poland’s railway network with the transport system of the rest of the country and with the EU’s TEN-T network. The project will start to be operational as of 2024.

ec.europa.eu

pixabay