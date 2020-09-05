EU trade commissioner nominations for Mairead McGuinness and Andrew McDowell

Mr Hogan said he did not break any law but he “should have been more rigorous” in adherence to the Covid guidelines.

Mr Hogan – who would have been leading the EU’s post-Brexit free trade negotiations with the UK – had been facing calls to quit in the wake of #GolfGate, as it has become known in Ireland. The now infamous golf dinner was attended by a host of high-profile figures from Irish political life. The controversy surrounding it has already cost the jobs of Agriculture Minister Dara Calleary and Jerry Buttimer, deputy chairman of the Irish senate.

Gardaí (Irish police) have said they are investigating what happened at the dinner.

Mr Hogan stepped down from the EU trade commissioner post on 26 August, after facing criticism for attending a golf dinner with more than 80 people in County Galway on 19 August. He was also accused of not complying with quarantine rules when he arrived in Ireland from Brussels.