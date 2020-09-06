Catholic Church Not Mulling Lockdown

The Hungarian Catholic Bishops’ Conference (MKPK) is not planning to close churches down or cancel services in view of the coronavirus epidemic, the body’s secretary told a press conference.

Tamás Tóth said the MKPK would pass further decisions with regard to consultation with epidemiology experts. The MKPK, has, however, confirmed earlier preventive measures to be observed in churches, Tóth said, adding that people should keep a safe distance and avoid shaking hands, and wear masks during confession.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay