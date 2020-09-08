Funded traineeship for young graduates at the EU Delegation to SERBIA

Are you a young graduate interested in international relations? Are you curious to learn more about work of a diplomatic mission and how the EU Delegation represents EU interests and values in Serbia?

What we offer?

A traineeshipof up to6 months within the PoliticalSection Section of the EU Delegation to the Republic of Serbia, starting in November 2020, subject to respect to the local legislation as well as the national legislation of the candidate(s) if non-resident.

Description of the Section:

The Political Section is responsible for following political relations between the EU and the Republic of Serbia.

It monitors elements related to political criteria of the accession negotiations, the area of rule of law, fundamental rights and follows Serbia’s foreign policy. Its main interlocutors are government officials, members of the parliament, politicians, academic institutions/think tanks, civil society leaders, and foreign diplomats.

The Section is headed by a Head of Section and consists of a team of five people.

Main tasks:

Researching and preparing necessary background material on various political, legal and rule of law related matters (Chapters 23 and 24);

Assisting in monitoring and reporting on Serbia’s progress in meeting criteria of the accession negotiations, particularly related to Chapters 23 (Judiciary and Fundamental rights);

Oranising events and related logistics;

Attending events, conferences, meetings, taking notes and reporting back;

Short translations and summaries of incoming mail for the political section;

Table and power point presentations on political and legal topics;

Drafting invitations, replies to letters, minutes and reports from meetings;

Summarising official documents, articles, opinion polls etc;

Compiling and contributing to briefings and reports.

Administrative tasks such as follow up of contact lists, filling in for ad hoc and urgent requests

Qualifications or special requirements:

In assessing the applications received, account will need to be taken of the COVID-19 situation and its possible effects on access possibilities to Country and thus candidates currently residing in Country might be preferred (to be modified by HQ)

University degree in political sciences, social studies or law;

Fluent in English and Serbian both written and spoken (important to be able to have good understanding of topics in the local language);

Good knowledge of the EU commitments and understanding of the political developments and the European integration process in Serbia;

Good analytical skills and capacity to formulate these in a structured manner;

Ability and willingness to work in an international environment;

Ability to deliver good quality work output in tight deadlines;

Computer literate with practical experience in Microsoft packagesInitiative, flexibility, good organisational skills and a team player is an advantage.

How to apply?

Please send the following documents to the e-mail address : DELEGATION-SERBIA-ADMINISTRATION@eeas.europa.eu(link sends e-mail) :

A detailed Europass curriculum vitae ( CV )

) a cover letter describing why you want to participate in a EU traineeship

and an application form

Please mention in the subject of your e-mail: Funded Traineeship – Name/POL Section

Important information

Before applying you are requested to examine the dedicated website as well as the general eligibility criteria for a paid traineeship (Article 8 of the Decision ADMIN(2017)28 – Paid traineeship)

Each selected trainee will receive a monthly grant to cover living expenses. All costs related to travel inside the country of residence, visa, insurance, accommodation must be borne by the trainee.

Applications from non-eligible candidates will not be considered. After the evaluation of all applications, shortlisted candidates will be contacted and invited for an interview. Unsuccessful candidates will be notified by email. In case the selected candidate is not able to present the required documents, his/her candidacy will be rejected.

Non-resident candidates must provide proof that they will be covered against the risk of a pandemic and the costs of repatriation.

The Delegation informs that even if our Headquarters confirm the eligibility of the selected application, traineeships could be postponed, suspended or even cancelled considering the very evolving context of the COVID-19 outbreak in the host country as well as in the country of origin.