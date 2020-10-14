Commission report on quality of life in European cities says 9 out of 10 people are satisfied with living in their city

During the 18th European Week of Regions and Cities, the European Commission has released a report on the quality of life in European cities. The results of 58,100 interviews conducted in 83 cities show that 9 out of 10 people were satisfied with living in their city in 2019.

Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms, Elisa Ferreira, said: “Cities are home to around 40% of the EU population. They are in the front row of some of Europe’s most acute challenges. Coronavirus infections, for instance, arrived first in the largest and more connected cities in Europe, such as Milan and Madrid, before spreading out to smaller centres and more rural regions. It is, therefore, extremely important that we are aware of the needs of people living in cities and let it guide our policy-making.”

In most eastern European cities, the survey found that the majority thinks the quality of life has improved over the last five years. Moreover, residents in larger cities tend to use cars less and public transport more. In terms of social inclusion, cities are more welcoming than the country as a whole, both to immigrants and the LGBTI community.

The report and accompanying material (including data and interactive tools) are available online.

ec.europa.eu

pixabay