Virtual User Group meeting

The meeting gathered 18 representatives of 12 User Associations. The Executive Director, Christian Archambeau, addressed the meeting by updating the participants on the impact of COVID-19 on the Office’s activities and its users, as well as an outline of the upcoming strategic and institutional agenda.

This first online session served to exchange views with the users on the closure elements of SP2020 and the strategic projects initiated within the SP2025 in 2020 as well as those that will be proposed for 2021, with the focus on advanced customer-centric services and initiatives under Strategic Driver 2, introduced by the Deputy Executive Director, Andrea Di Carlo. The session also included an overview on the latest case law of the Boards of Appeal and the General Court given by the President of the Boards of Appeal, Theophile Margellos. This session was then followed by an update on the changes to the draft Guidelines. The meeting finished with an update on the latest developments related the impact of Brexit in the Office’s practice.

A second online session is scheduled on 28 October and will be focused on matters related to European and International Cooperation, among others. The Office continues to do its utmost to maintain its direct channels of communication and discussion with the User Group adapted to the current circumstances and through virtual platforms.

For more details, you may contact the User Associations team in ICLAD (UserAssociations@euipo.europa.eu).

