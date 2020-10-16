FRA joins Frontex Entry- Exit training

FRA spoke about fundamental rights safeguards in the EU’s Entry-Exit system during training at Vienna Airport for Member States from 6 to 7 October. It drew on its biometrics, EU IT-systems and fundamental rights report.

FRA rose awareness of the possible fundamental rights risks that can emerge if safeguards are not duly implemented. FRA also highlighted the Entry-Exit system Regulation’s provisions with respect to data subjects’ rights. These include their rights to information, access, rectify and erase personal data. The European Border and Coast Guard Agency, Frontex, organised the training. The system – a large scale IT database – will start operating in 2022. It will register and process the personal data of non-EU nationals travelling to the EU for a short stay (either visa holder or visa exempt travellers).

DOWNLOAD REPORT ON BIOMETRICS AND EU IT-SYSTEMS

