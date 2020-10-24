The EUIPO and INSME sign a collaboration agreement to bring IP to SMEs

The EUIPO is firmly establishing its network with the signing of a new collaboration agreement with the International Network for Small and Medium Enterprises (INSME).

INSME is a not-for-profit association working under the auspices of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) that has the support of 67 members from 31 different countries.

The SME ecosystem needs more partnerships to encourage a favourable environment where SMEs can develop and reach their full potential in business. This collaboration agreement enables both organisations to work in pursuit of a common goal, to foster growth and empower SMEs.

INSME is working towards a more robust global business environment for SMEs and the creation of an increasingly fertile innovation ecosystem. Intellectual Property can play an important role in the protection of innovative ideas when integrated in the creation process.

For INSME, this agreement will provide useful information on intellectual property rights (IPRS) and its benefits during SMEs business journey. By consolidating efforts with INSME, the EUIPO is strengthening its collaborative network to reach out to SMEs and increase awareness about the importance and benefits of IP.

As part of EUIPO’s Strategic Plan, the SME Programme, under the ‘Ideas Powered for business’ brand aims to support and empower SMEs on their business journey. The recently launched ‘Ideas Powered for business’ hub offers made-to-measure information for SMEs, as well as the possibility to sign up for free personalised legal advice on their intellectual property questions.

Under this agreement, several joint initiatives are foreseen such as webinars, training modules and exchange of information through the communication channels of both organisations.

euipo.europa.eu

pixabay