Cornerstone Laid for Budapest-Belgrade Rail Line Upgrade

The cornerstone for the Budapest-Belgrade railway line upgrade was laid in Kiskunhalas, in southern Hungary, on Friday.

Railways will clearly be in the focus of Hungary’s transport development endeavours in the next 10-15 years, with the upgrade and capacity expansion of the Budapest-Belgrade line as one of the priority investments, Innovation and Technology Minister László Palkovics said at the ceremony. Róbert Homolya, CEO of state-owned railway company MÁV, said the Hungarian state will finance 85% of the investment costs from a loan and the rest from its own resources.

