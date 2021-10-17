Football Association Bans Rowdy Fans From Sports Events

The Hungarian Football Association (MLSZ) has banned fans identified as “renitent” at a recent Hungary-England match in Budapest, from attending further matches for two years.

MLSZ spokesman Jenő Sipos told MTI that an investigation was under way to identify others that behaved violently during and after the Sept. 2 match in the Puskás Aréna, which England won 4-0. According to earlier reports, a group of Hungarian fans jeered at the British team taking the knee as a gesture against racism at the beginning of the match, while they threw plastic cups and other objects into the field after each goal. FIFA also launched an investigation into the incident and decided that the Hungarian team must play the next world championship qualifier behind closed doors, and suspended a similar decision for a further match for two years.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay