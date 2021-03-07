Liu Shaoang Gold Medalist in 500 Metres

Sport
Tóháti Zsuzsa

On Saturday, Liu Shaoang won a golden medal at the 500m World Speed ​​Skating Championships in Dordrecht, the Netherlands.

The 22-year-old speed skater of Ferencváros has won the first world championship in his career, having previously won the Olympics and the European Championships. This is Hungary’s second World Cup triumph, as Sándor Liu Shaolin also won first in 2016 in the shortest term.

 

On Sunday, the 1,000-meter, 3,000-meter super final and relay finals are on the agenda.

Results:

Men’s 500m World Champion: LIU SHAOANG 40,524 sec 2. Semyon Yelastratov (Russia) 40.603 3. Pietro Sighel (Italy) 40,673 … 8. LIU SHAOLIN SÁNDOR

Ladies & # 39; 500 m World Champions: Suzanne Schulting (Netherlands) 42,661 sec 2. Arianna Fontana (Italy) 42,719 3. Selma Poutsma (Netherlands) 42,850 … 12. ZÓFIA KÓNYA 13. PETRA JÁSZAPÁTI

