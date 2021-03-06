Hungary Records 146 Covid Fatalities, 7,269 More Infections

Fully 146 patients, generally elderly with an underlying condition, have died over the past 24 hours, and 7,269 new coronavirus infections have been registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Saturday.

The number of infections has risen to 459,816, while the death toll has increased to 15,765. The number of recoveries stands at 333,045. There are 111,006 active infections, while hospitals are caring for 7,243 Covid patients, 751 of whom are on ventilators.

Altogether 949,497 people have been vaccinated so far, with 304,880 having received a second shot.

The government has imposed new lockdown measures aimed at tackling the rise in infections. Shops, with the exception of grocery stores, pharmacies, drugstores and petrol stations, will be closed and services, with the exception of private health care, suspended between March 8 and 22. Kindergartens and primary schools will be closed from March 8 until April 7. Gyms will also be closed for two weeks, but licenced athletes are allowed to train and compete behind closed doors. Parks will be allowed to stay open and outdoor sports will also be allowed for activities in which people can maintain a safe distance of 1.5 metres.

Source: koronavirus.gov.hu