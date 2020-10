On Sunday, October 25, 2020, clocks have been set back 1 hour in most of Europe as Daylight Saving Time (DST) ends.

Clocks in most European countries are turned back by 1 hour on October 25, 2020 at 01:00 UTC. Since Europe spans several time zones, the switch occurs at different local times (see table below).

DST in Europe starts again on Sunday, March 28, 2021.

As always, the US will end DST a week after Europe, on November 1, 2020.

timeanddate.com

pixabay