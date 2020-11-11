Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 6 November 2020

In the week ending 6 November 2020 the net position of the Eurosystem in foreign currency (asset items 2 and 3 minus liability items 7, 8 and 9) increased by EUR 0.2 billion to EUR 305.6 billion.

As a result of the Eurosystem’s open market operations and standing facilities, net lending to credit institutions (asset item 5 minus liability items 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 2.5 and 4) rose by EUR 179.8 billion to EUR 1,313.7 billion, owing mainly to a shift from the deposit facility (liability item 2.2) to the current accounts (liability item 2.1).

Base money (liability items 1, 2.1 and 2.2) increased by EUR 88.9 billion to EUR 4,853 billion.

The table below provides the detailed breakdown of securities held for monetary policy purposes (asset item 7.1) into the different portfolios. All portfolios are accounted for at amortised cost.

Monetary policy securities portfolios Reported value as at 6 November 2020 Weekly change – purchases Weekly change – redemptions Covered bond purchase programme 1 EUR 0.5 billion – – Securities Markets Programme EUR 28.6 billion – -EUR 2.5 billion Covered bond purchase programme 2 EUR 2.8 billion – – Covered bond purchase programme 3 EUR 286.2 billion +EUR 1.3 billion -EUR 1.0 billion Asset-backed securities purchase programme EUR 29.4 billion +EUR 0.1 billion -EUR 0.0 billion Public sector purchase programme EUR 2,312.0 billion +EUR 12.3 billion -EUR 9.5 billion Corporate sector purchase programme EUR 245.1 billion +EUR 2.0 billion -EUR 0.3 billion Pandemic emergency purchase programme EUR 641.6 billion +EUR 18.1 billion -EUR 4.1 billion

The content and format of the weekly financial statement are set out in Annexes IV to VI of Guideline (EU) 2016/2249 of the European Central Bank of 3 November 2016 on the legal framework for accounting and financial reporting in the European System of Central Banks (ECB/2016/34).

