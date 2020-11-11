The world is changing, do central banks need to change?

The 2020 edition of the ECB Forum on Central Banking “Central banks in a shifting world” will take place online and examine issues surrounding, and the consequences of, deglobalisation (or “slowbalisation”), low interest rates, climate change, as well as the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and how these affect monetary policy. This year’s Forum forms part of the “ECB listens” series, which helps shape the new strategy for the bank. The conference will be webcast on the ECB website.

Some questions the conference hopes to address:

Have we seen an end to globalisation or has it reversed in recent years and what does the future look like?

Are the risks associated with carbon emissions properly priced? Do key financial players show a sufficiently forward-looking approach to climate change and the carbon transition?

Will COVID-19 have persistent implications for inflation?

Should the Next Generation EU be made permanent, including the issuance of joint debt?

Can some, or all, of the non-conventional monetary policy instruments developed in the last decade now be regarded as forming part of the standard central bank toolkit?

