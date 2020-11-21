Webinar focuses on pushbacks and rights violations at EU borders

In light of the publication of the New Pact on Migration and Asylum, representatives of civil society organisations, policymakers as well as EU institutions, the Council of Europe and other international organisations came together online to discuss the available evidence on these rights violations and possible ways forward. Discussions focused on examining the evidence underpinning allegations and institutional obstacles in taking this sufficiently into account. They also covered as well as ending abuses and ensuring accountability at the EU level. FRA drew on its research and experience on the ground, providing input on the methods and requirements of independent border monitoring. It pointed out the differences from accountability mechanisms, as well as mentioning the pilot project with Frontex on establishing fundamental rights monitors. The webinar was attended by some 160 participants.