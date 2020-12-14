Ruling Parties Turn to EP President Over Threat Targeting MEP

The European Parliamentary group of Hungary’s ruling Fidesz and Christian Democrats has written a letter to EP President David Sassoli over the inclusion of Fidesz MEP Andrea Bocskor on Ukrainian nationalist organisation Myrotvorets’s list of “enemies of Ukraine”.

In a statement on Sunday, the parliamentary group expressed outrage and concern over the “open and harsh threat” made against Bocskor. In the letter, Tamás Deutsch, the head of the MEP group, also drew Sassoli’s attention to the fact that Bocskor, as a Hungarian from Transcarpathia, also represents the Hungarian minority living in Ukraine and often talks about the legal restrictions affecting them. Deutsch noted as an example that the MEP had described the recent case of the Ukrainian secret service’s “harsh attacks” against the Hungarian Cultural Association of Transcarpathia (KMKSZ) and its leader, as well as other Hungarian organisations in Transcarpathia as an attempt to politically pressure and intimidate minority organisations. Members of the delegation asked Sassoli to express his solidarity on behalf of the EP with Bocskor and to call on the Ukrainian authorities to prevent any threats, incitement or hatred against MEPs and members of the Hungarian community in Ukraine.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay