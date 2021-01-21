2021-2027 EU budget – EESC pleased to see views of civil society having an impact

The EESC welcomes the adoption by the EU’s Heads of State and Government of the Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) 2021-2027 on 10 December 2020. The compromise on the European budget and the recovery fund plus a rule of law mechanism takes into consideration the proactive and comprehensive contribution of the EESC in favour of a more ambitious MFF for the EU.

By supporting the European recovery and helping build a stronger, greener and more digital European Union, the Committee is continuing to play a unique role in EU policy‑making. Its input as the voice of civil society organisations has once again proved to be important, as demonstrated by the many EESC opinions on the EU’s long-term budget that were taken on board by the other EU institutions.

“It is our duty to communicate the benefits that the increase in the 2021-2027 budget has for civil society. I am happy to note that the EESC contribution made a difference. The agreement on the new Multiannual Financial Framework and on the new Recovery and Resilience Facility is timely. We hope that it will be the starting point for a speedy recovery of Europe and the building block of a stronger and greener Union and that the final result will be in line with the EU’s ambitions and needs,” said Cillian Lohan, EESC vice-president in charge of communication.

Read EESC President Christa Schweng Statement on the Multiannual Financial Framework 2021-27 and the Recovery Fund.

For information on the EESC opinions that are reflected in the MFF, please see this appendix. (mp)

