Earthquake Shook Croatia Again

After yesterday’s earthquake, another one shook Croatia today afternoon.

Another earthquake occurred in Croatia on 29th December (Tuesday) after 1:15 pm.

According to the Kövesligethy Radó Seismological Observatory, there was a 6.3 earthquake in Croatia, which was felt in several settlements in Hungary.

According to a statement by Bálint Süle, a seismologist at the CSFK GGI Kövesligethy Radó Seismological Observatory, an earthquake of magnitude 6.3 occurred at a depth of five kilometers in Croatia on Tuesday at 12.19 local time.

The epicenter of the quake was more than 40 kilometers southeast of Zagreb and almost a hundred kilometers from the Hungarian border, he wrote. He noted that after the main earthquake, aftershocks are expected, among which there may be strong ones. The earthquake could be felt in a large area of ​​Hungary, among others in Budapest, Érd, Veszprém, Lake Balaton, Nagykanizsa and Pécs.



The earthquake caused minor damage in three settlements in Baranya County, the disaster management said, indicating that no reports had been received that anyone had been injured.



Military units were also commanded to clear the ruins. The earthquake could be felt throughout Croatia, but also in neighboring countries, including Hungary. In Petrinja, a man was rescued from his car, on which a part of the building fell. A father and a child were brought out of collapsed house, and the child died of serious injuries. It is assumed that there may be additional injured people among the ruins. In some parts of the country there is no electricity supply, telephone and internet are not working. The earthquake also damaged buildings in Zagreb, with part of the population leaving the capital in panic.

MTI