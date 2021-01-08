ECB appoints Claudia Plattner as Director General Information Systems

The Executive Board of the European Central Bank (ECB) has appointed Claudia Plattner, currently Chief Information Officer at DB Systel, the IT provider of Deutsche Bahn, to the position of Director General Information Systems as of 1 July 2021.

In her current role at DB Systel, Ms Plattner manages the unit that has been responsible for digitalising and modernising the internal IT system of Deutsche Bahn. Prior to that she held several positions, including various managerial roles, at PPA GmbH, a private company dealing with financial data analysis and benchmarks. Ms Plattner holds Master’s degrees in Applied Mathematics from Tulane University in the United States and in Mathematics from the Technical University of Darmstadt.

The Directorate General Information Systems develops and supports the information and communications systems of the ECB and the Eurosystem/European System of Central Banks (ESCB). It also provides the governance structure of information systems – including IT architecture and security policies – for the ECB and for the common systems and services of the Eurosystem/ESCB.