Euro area securities issues statistics: December 2020

The annual growth rate of the outstanding amount of debt securities issued by euro area residents was 7.6% in December 2020, compared with 7.5% in November.

For the outstanding amount of listed shares issued by euro area residents, the annual growth rate was 1.3% in December 2020, compared with 1.2% in November.

Debt securities

New issuances of debt securities by euro area residents totalled EUR 543.6 billion in December 2020. Redemptions amounted to EUR 621.7 billion and hence net redemptions to EUR 78.1 billion. The annual growth rate of outstanding debt securities issued by euro area residents was 7.6% in December 2020, compared with 7.5% in November.Data for debt securities

Breakdown by maturity

The annual growth rate of outstanding short-term debt securities decreased from 20.2% in November 2020 to 18.5% in December. For long-term debt securities, the annual growth rate increased from 6.4% in November 2020 to 6.7% in December. The annual growth rate of outstanding fixed rate long-term debt securities increased from 7.0% in November 2020 to 7.3% in December. The annual rate of change of outstanding variable rate long-term debt securities was -0.1% in December 2020, compared with 0.1% in November.

Data for breakdown by maturity

Breakdown by sector

As regards the sectoral breakdown, the annual growth rate of outstanding debt securities issued by non-financial corporations increased from 11.7% in November 2020 to 12.3% in December. For the monetary financial institutions (MFIs) sector, this growth rate decreased from 1.7% in November 2020 to 1.2% in December. The annual growth rate of outstanding debt securities issued by financial corporations other than MFIs increased from 2.8% in November 2020 to 3.5% in December. For the general government, this growth rate was 12.0% in December 2020, compared with 11.9% in November.

The annual rate of change of outstanding short-term debt securities issued by MFIs decreased from -11.1% in November 2020 to -15.0% in December. The annual growth rate of outstanding long-term debt securities issued by MFIs was 3.5% in December 2020, compared with 3.6% in November.

Data for breakdown by sector

Breakdown by currency

Concerning the currency breakdown, the annual growth rate of outstanding euro-denominated debt securities was 9.0% in December 2020, compared with 8.8% in November. For debt securities denominated in other currencies, this rate of change was -0.6% in December 2020, compared with -0.5% in November.

Data for breakdown by currency

Listed shares

New issuances of listed shares by euro area residents totalled EUR 18.2 billion in December 2020. Redemptions amounted to EUR 1.4 billion and hence net issuances to EUR 16.8 billion. The annual growth rate of the outstanding amount of listed shares issued by euro area residents (excluding valuation changes) was 1.3% in December 2020, compared with 1.2% in November. The annual growth rate of listed shares issued by non-financial corporations was 1.1% in December 2020, unchanged from November. For MFIs, the corresponding growth rate remained at 0.0% in December 2020. For financial corporations other than MFIs, this growth rate increased from 2.1% in November 2020 to 3.0% in December.

The market value of the outstanding amount of listed shares issued by euro area residents totalled EUR 8,437.5 billion at the end of December 2020. Compared with EUR 8,587.9 billion at the end of December 2019, this represents an annual decrease of -1.8% in the value of the stock of listed shares in December 2020, up from -3.1% in November.

Data for listed shares

