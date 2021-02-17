Mount Etna eruption closes airport

A new eruption at Mount Etna eruption has forced the closure of Catania Airport in Sicily.

Increased volcanic activity at Mount Etna Feb. 16, resulting in ashfall, has prompted authorities to close the runway at Catania Fontanarossa Airport (CTA). Ashfall reportedly occurred in Catania, Nicolosi, and other nearby municipalities. Officials have stated that there is no immediate threat to the population.

Any major eruptions could cause additional low-level seismic activity, as well as ash clouds and landslides in the surrounding area. Ashfall could also lead to deteriorating road conditions and reduced visibility.

Volcanic activity may impact air quality in the surrounding area. Air quality could become a concern, particularly in areas near the crater, following an explosive event. Individuals in the region – especially those with underlying pulmonary conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), or lung cancers – may experience difficulty breathing and could suffer from lower tolerance to physical exertion.

Source: bbc.com, garda.com