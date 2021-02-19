EC Launches Infringement Procedure Against Hungary

The European Commission has launched an infringement procedure against Hungary for flouting a ruling of the Court of Justice of the European Union concerning its law on civil organisations.

In a “letter of formal notice” to Hungary, the EC called on Hungary to implement the CJEU’s ruling from June 2020, when the court ruled that Hungarian regulation of foreign-funded NGOs violated EU rules on the free movement of capital as well as the fundamental right to protection of personal data and freedom of association.

A second infringement procedure was launched against Hungary for voting against the EU’s standpoint at the United Nations Committee on Narcotic Drugs (CND), on the WHO’s recommendations on cannabis and related substances. Member states are obliged under EU law to align themselves with the EU’s standpoint on such matters, the EC said.

The EC has also stepped up its infringement procedure against Hungary concerning restrictions to its asylum laws introduced to curb the spread of the epidemic. In its “reasoned opinion” to Hungary, the body said the regulations ran afoul of EU migration laws. Hungary has two months to react to the arguments outlined in the documents before the EC steps up the procedures.

