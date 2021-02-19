Survey on Reopening Gets Under Way

The government’s National Consultation survey on conditions for lifting restrictions after the coronavirus epidemic is under way, the government’s website said.

In the survey consisting of seven questions, the government is seeking the public’s opinion on whether the country should be reopened gradually or in one fell swoop once the epidemic has subsided. Opinion is also sought on whether people with immunity certificates should enjoy exemption from certain restrictions and whether foreigners should only be allowed into the country if they can show proof of inoculation or an immunity passport, according to information provided earlier by the Prime Minister’s Office. The questions can be answered online at vakcinainfo.gov.hu after registration.

