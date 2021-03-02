Entry into office of a new Member of the General Court of the European Union

Europe
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Entry into office of a new Member of the General Court of the European Union

By decision of 19 February 2021, the representatives of the Governments of the Member States appointed Mr David Petrlík as Judge at the General Court of the European Union for the period from 25 February 2021 to 31 August 2025, replacing Mr Jan Passer.

A formal sitting of the Court of Justice will take place today on the occasion of the entry into office of Mr David Petrlík.

The ceremony will be streamed live from 18.30 on the following site: http://c.connectedviews.com/01/LiveMeetings/cdj

Curriculum vitae of Mr David Petrlík

Born 1978; master’s degree in law from the University of West Bohemia, Czech Republic (2002); master’s degree in law from the University of Paris I, Panthéon-Sorbonne (2003); Ph.D. in Law from Charles University in Prague (2016); Legal Adviser at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic (2004); Legal Secretary at the Court of Justice of the European Union in the Chambers of Judge Malenovský (2004-2015); Legal Officer, then Deputy Head of the Legal Section and, from 2018, Head of the Legal Section of the European GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite Systems) Agency (2015-2021); Lecturer in EU law and intellectual property law at the Charles University in Prague (since 2011); author of numerous publications; Judge at the General Court since 1 March 2021.

curia.europa.eu

Related Posts

Slovakia receives 200,000 doses of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine

Amira Dhifallah

ECB publishes guide on method of determining penalties for regulatory breaches

Amira Dhifallah

Entry into office of a new Member of the General Court of the European Union

Bácsi Éva

Iris Properties

Debrecen, Piac utca

140 m2 commercial for rent
300 000 Ft

Debrecen, Gyolcsos utca

120 m2 house for rent
390 000 Ft

Debrecen, Gyolcsos utca

120 m2 house for rent
350 000 Ft

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *