Croatian Bishop Thanks Hungary, PM for Aid to Earthquake Victims

Bishop Vlado Košić, leader of the Roman Catholic diocese of Sisak (Sziszek) in central Croatia, has thanked Hungary and Prime Minister Viktor Orbán for their efforts in aiding those affected by a deadly earthquake late last year, Orbán’s press chief said.

In a letter, the bishop praised Hungary as the first EU member state to have extended the fastest and most extensive help to the diocese hit hard by the December earthquake, Bertalan Havasi said. The bishop said Hungarian government officials had recently informed him about a decision to rebuild a school in the town of Petrinja and a church in Žažina, in the region. “I take this opportunity to express my respect to you and thank you for your standing up for the cause of national and Christian identity in the European Union,” the bishop concluded his letter. Powerful earthquakes hit central Croatia on December 28-29, killing seven people and injuring 28.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay