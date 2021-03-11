Hungary Records 179 Covid Fatalities, 5,653 New Infections

Fully 179 patients, generally elderly with an underlying condition, died over the past 24 hours, and 5,653 new coronavirus infections were officially registered, while 1,107,791 people had received their first jab by Wednesday, according to koronavirus.gov.hu.

The number of infections has risen to 480 860, while the death toll has increased to 16,325. The number of recoveries stands at 340,844. There are 123,691 active infections, while hospitals are caring for 8,348 Covid patients, 844 of whom are on ventilators. Fully 42,362 people are in official home quarantine, while the number of tests carried out has increased to 3,922,530.

Most infections have been registered in Budapest (91,257) and Pest County (63,759), followed by Győr-Moson-Sopron (27,438) Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (27,279), and Hajdú-Bihar counties (26,432). The county least affected by the infection is Tolna (10,696).

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay