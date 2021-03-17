Kövér: Hungarians, Poles ‘Inseparable’ in Desire for Freedom

The people of Hungary and Poland are “central Europe’s inseparable twins in their desire for freedom”, Speaker of Parliament László Kövér said, addressing an online commemoration of Hungary’s March 15 national holiday.

“To this day, freedom-loving Hungarians and Poles know which side they belong on,” Kövér told the event organised by the pro-government Civil Unity Forum (CÖF), its associated foundation CÖKA and Polish civil groups. “We are on the same side to this day, aligning ourselves against the disgrace of anti-nation, anti-family and anti-Christian sentiments,” the speaker said. “The sacrifice of the freedom fighters who came before us and our grandchildren’s faith in freedom demands that we protect our nations, families, Christian faith and our European and national cultures rooted in Christianity from aspirations to aggressively spread a nihilist ideology aimed at tearing apart our societies, and their natural component, families,” Kövér said. Just as in 1848, freedom today in Hungary and Poland refers to having a national identity, a democratic and independent state and social justice, he said.

CÖF-CÖKA founder László Csizmadia said that having withdrawn from the European People’s Party (EPP) group in the European Parliament, Hungary’s ruling Fidesz was in a position to launch a new Christian Democratic, conservative grouping committed to national values and interests in the European Union.

Jerzy Snopek, Poland’s ambassador to Hungary, said the revolution of 1848-49 became a symbol of courage and the love of freedom around the world, adding that Hungary and Poland’s shared struggles had formed the foundation of their centuries-long friendship. Tomasz Sakiewicz, editor-in-chief of Poland’s conservative magazine Gazeta Polska, said the two countries were united in their love of freedom and their peoples, adding that neither would allow “their dreams to be torn apart by crazy leftist ideologies”.

hungarymatters.hu