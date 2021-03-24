From Monday, those who travel abroad from England for no compelling reason will face fines

According to the British government’s draft, unveiled on Tuesday, anyone who tries to travel abroad from England for no good reason will face a heavy fine from next Monday.

Restrictions aimed at curbing the coronavirus epidemic in Britain have long included the fact that, for a very small number of reasons, it is not allowed to travel abroad from England.

The declared aim of the travel ban is to prevent tourists returning from abroad from introducing new variants of the coronavirus, jeopardizing the results of the UK vaccination campaign.

The UK government is constantly tightening the travel ban provision: two weeks ago, a rule was introduced that those wishing to travel abroad must give reasons in writing on a mandatory form to be downloaded from the government website.

Possible reasons for traveling listed on the form include working abroad, volunteering for charity, studying abroad, or having to travel abroad for medical treatment.

An accepted reason is also a foreign wedding and if someone wants to be present at the funeral of a relative who has died abroad.

Another additional regulation described on Tuesday states that anyone who tries to travel abroad from England for reasons other than a limited number of permitted reasons, primarily for tourism, will be fined to five thousand pounds (up to 2.2 million forints) from 29 March.

The travel ban is currently regulated by government, but the UK government intends to raise this restriction to the level of a temporary law, and it also bills a £ 5,000 fine.

The London House of Commons will vote on the government referendum on Thursday.

The draft is very unpopular in the ruling Conservative Party faction, many of whose members are now increasingly putting increasing pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to lift restrictions as soon as possible.

However, Johnson said this week that precisely in order to sustain the government’s opening schedule, great care must be taken in allowing travel abroad, especially as several countries on the continent are struggling with the third wave of the coronavirus epidemic while the epidemic situation in Britain continues to improve.

The timetable for removing restrictions states that the ban on foreign travel can be lifted on 17 May at the earliest. However, long before this possible date, a special working group of the British government will examine the possibility of re-authorizing foreign travel for tourism purposes and will present its recommendations on 12 April.

debreceninap.hu