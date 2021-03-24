Two women tore each other’s hair, then the partner of one of them also got into the fight

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office prosecuted two women and a man who had fought on the street for a previous conflict for a riot and other crimes.

The two younger accused were spouses and had a bad relationship with the older accused due to a previous conflict.

On May 5, 2020, at about 3 p.m., the senior defendant was on foot in Egyek, when she noticed the younger woman at an intersection. She then walked over to her and started arguing. During the discussion, the older woman slapped the younger one, who reacted immediately. There was a fierce hassle between them, and then they grabbed and tore each other’s hair. The loudness was noticed by a third defendant near his apartment, so he went out and encouraged his partner, the younger defendant, to fight. The two women continued to pull each other’s hair and then fell to the ground. Seeing this, the younger woman’s partner walked over to them and hit the older woman, then grabbed her hair from behind and started tugging.

The senior defendant suffered epithelial abrasions and bruises that healed within 8 days of the act, for which she requested that the accused be held liable for minor bodily harm during the investigation conducted by the Balmazújváros Police Headquarters.

The defendants engaged in defiantly anti-communal and violent behavior that was apt to cause outrage and alarm to others, especially those on the streets.

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office prosecuted the accused as a co-perpetrator in a group of riots, and prosecuted a minor assault for the younger couple in the Debrecen District Court. In the indictment, the district prosecutor’s office proposed that the district court impose a public-interest sentence on the older and younger women, and a prison sentence on the third defendant, and prohibit him from practicing public affairs as an ancillary punishment. In the indictment, the district prosecutor’s office also made a moderate motion in respect of all three defendants in the event that the defendants admit the crimes charged against them at the preparatory hearing of the district court and waive their right to a trial.

