Man causes an accident and leaves the scene immediately

The 71-year-old man tangentially collided with a car in front of him. It was only by luck that no one was injured in the accident.

On March 23, 2021, the police received a report in the morning that two cars collided on the main road 47 between Sáránd and Derecske. Although no one was injured in the accident, one of the cars drove off the scene without stopping, leaving his broken rearview mirror behind. With the help of the mirror, the officers were soon able to determine the color and type of the vehicle, so two hours later they had already identified a resident who was suspected of being involved in the accident.

Based on the data available so far, the 71-year-old man was driving in the direction of Derecske in his car when he drifted into the opposite lane, where he collided tangentially with another car in front of him. Although the rearview mirror of the man’s car was torn off, and the rearview mirror, windshield, and window of the other vehicle were also broken, the driver drove on without stopping. It was taken from his home by the police and interrogated as a suspect that day.

He said he only noticed one click and then his rearview mirror broke, but as he saw nothing he could have collided with, he drove on.

The Berettyóújfalu Police Headquarters opened an investigation against him on the basis of a well-founded suspicion of committing a road traffic offense.

police.hu