Hungary PM Congratulates New Slovak Counterpart

Prime Minister Viktor Orban congratulated Eduard Heger on his appointment as Slovakia’s new prime minister, in a letter on Thursday. In his letter, Orbán said Slovakia was a key ally and a strategic partner, his press chief Bertalan Havasi said.

The Hungarian prime minister welcomed that bilateral relations had developed in every field of cooperation over the past years, expressing hope that the two countries could further strengthen them. Orbán said he trusted that despite the extraordinary challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, “together we will be able to maintain the V4 group’s role as Europe’s engine of growth”. He expressed hope to meet Heger in person soon to discuss political and economic affairs.

In another letter to outgoing Slovak PM Igor Matovič, Orbán thanked him for “the excellent cooperation” maintained “during this period burdened with unprecedented challenges”. “I am sincerely grateful for your constructive attitude which helped us overcome the difficulties posed by the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said. Orbán thanked Matovič for his “well-considered decisions” that he said allowed keeping the two countries’ common borders open and their economies running. “I particularly appreciate the efforts you have made to continuously strengthen the V4 cooperation,” said Orbán.

hungarymatters.hu