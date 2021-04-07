Youth4Regions – the programme for aspiring journalists

Youth4Regions is the European Commission programme helping journalism students and young journalists to discover what the EU is doing in their region.
What do we offer?
- Trainings on journalism and EU regional policy
- The chance to receive mentorship from established journalists from your country
- Working side by side with renowned journalists during the EU Regions’ Week
- Visits of EU affairs media headquarters and EU institutions
- The unique opportunity to take part as a journalist in European Commission press trips to Member States
- Accommodation and travel expenses covered by the European Commission
What do we ask for?
- Interest in what EU regional policy is doing in your region
- Background in journalism (studies or up to 2 years of experience)
- EU or neighbouring country citizen aged from 18 to 30 years old
- Availability during 10 – 15 October 2021
Application form
Submit your application. You may apply until 12 July 2021, 17:00 CET (Brussels time).
Timeline
More information.
ec.europa.eu