Youth4Regions – the programme for aspiring journalists

Youth4Regions is the European Commission programme helping journalism students and young journalists to discover what the EU is doing in their region.

What do we offer?

Trainings on journalism and EU regional policy

The chance to receive mentorship from established journalists from your country

Working side by side with renowned journalists during the EU Regions’ Week

Visits of EU affairs media headquarters and EU institutions

The unique opportunity to take part as a journalist in European Commission press trips to Member States

Accommodation and travel expenses covered by the European Commission

What do we ask for?

Interest in what EU regional policy is doing in your region

Background in journalism (studies or up to 2 years of experience)

EU or neighbouring country citizen aged from 18 to 30 years old

Availability during 10 – 15 October 2021

Application form

Submit your application. You may apply until 12 July 2021, 17:00 CET (Brussels time).

Timeline

