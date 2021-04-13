Hungary Records 291 Covid Fatalities, 5,077 New Infections

Fully 291 patients, generally elderly with co-morbidities, died over the past 24 hours, while 5,077 new infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Monday.

So far 2,900,383 people have received a first jab, while 1,217,258 have been fully vaccinated. The number of active infections has risen to 272,459, while hospitals are caring for 10,740 Covid patients, 1,249 of whom need respiratory assistance. There are 43,002 people in official quarantine, while 4,961,146 tests have been officially carried out. Since the first outbreak, 725,241 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 23,708. Fully 429,074 people have made a recovery. So far, most infections have been registered in Budapest and Pest County, followed by the counties of Győr-Moson-Sopron, Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén and Hajdú-Bihar.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay