2020 was… quite a year – Clean Sky’s Highlights 2020

Clean Sky’s Highlights 2020 report outlines our key achievements during this extraordinary year, from our technology developments to participation figures to the Technology Evaluator.

Despite the struggles faced by the aviation sector as a whole, more than 80% of Clean Sky’s key demonstrators will deliver their objectives by the end of the programme as planned. The remaining approximately 20% are being adapted in order to accommodate strategic evolutions.

2020 also marked a record year in terms of applications for Clean Sky 2 – Clean Sky’s final Call for Proposals, Call 11, received 191 project proposals from 578 entities. This is a clear indicator that sustainable aviation is a high priority for the sector, and that climate neutrality remains a cornerstone of European aerospace innovation going forward.

We hope that this report will serve as a guide to Clean Sky’s progress in 2020.

READ HIGHLIGHTS 2020

cleansky.eu