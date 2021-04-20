Szijjártó: Hungary Against ACP-EU Partnership

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said the EU’s new partnership agreement with the African, Caribbean and Pacific countries, replacing the Cotonou Agreement last week, would encourage migration. Hungary therefore opposed the related clauses, citing the health and economic risks posed by migration, he said on Facebook.

Concerning Ethiopia, the minister noted that Hungary had granted aid worth 2.5 million US dollars to that country’s Christian community. He expressed hope that Ethiopia would preserve its peace and stability, and would not become a source of migration.
Concerning Lebanon, Szijjáeró said that Hungary rejected all attempts by some European countries to exert pressure on the party that represents the Christian community of that country. Hungary insists that Europe, the European Union should take a stand for Christians, irrespective of where they live, he said.

 

hungarymatters.hu

