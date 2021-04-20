Ukraine Called on to Respect Minority Rights

Hungary expects Ukraine to respect the rights of its nationalities, including the Hungarian community, Péter Szijjártó, Hungary’s foreign minister, said after an informal videoconference of EU affairs ministers.

Hungary has a vested interest in a strong, stable and democratic Ukraine, and it takes a stand for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and independence, the minister said. Over the past few years Ukraine has regularly violated the Hungarian community’s rights in culture, education, public administration and the media, he said on Facebook. Hungary “was shocked to learn” that leaders of that community had been exposed to intimidating procedures last week. Nor does it serve mutual trust that the Ukrainian authorities have launched an action to identify dual citizens, he said. Szijjártó asked Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who also logged into the conference, to respect minority rights and abstain from presenting the Hungarian community as one endangering Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

Hungarians in Transcarpathia can always rely on support from Hungary and its government, he said. “We will take a stand in all international forums for Transcarpathia’s Hungarian community and its rights,” he said.