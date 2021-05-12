Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 7 May 2021

Europe
In the week ending 7 May 2021 the net position of the Eurosystem in foreign currency (asset items 2 and 3 minus liability items 7, 8 and 9) remained virtually unchanged at EUR 309.3 billion.

As a result of the Eurosystem’s open market operations and standing facilities, net lending to credit institutions (asset item 5 minus liability items 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 2.5 and 4) fell by EUR 63.6 billion to EUR 1,440.2 billion, mainly owing to the change in the level of the deposit facility (liability item 2.2).

Base money (liability items 1, 2.1 and 2.2) increased by EUR 88.4 billion to EUR 5,779 billion.

The table below provides the detailed breakdown of securities held for monetary policy purposes (asset item 7.1) into the different portfolios. All portfolios are accounted for at amortised cost.

Monetary policy securities portfolios Reported value as at 7 May 2021 Weekly change – purchases Weekly change – redemptions
Covered bond purchase programme 1 EUR 0.4 billion
Securities Markets Programme EUR 17.1 billion
Covered bond purchase programme 2 EUR 2.4 billion
Covered bond purchase programme 3 EUR 290.7 billion +EUR 1.3 billion
Asset-backed securities purchase programme EUR 28.6 billion +EUR 0.1 billion -EUR 0.0 billion
Public sector purchase programme EUR 2,397.5 billion +EUR 7.4 billion -EUR 3.1 billion
Corporate sector purchase programme EUR 273.2 billion +EUR 2.1 billion -EUR 0.0 billion
Pandemic emergency purchase programme EUR 1,034.1 billion +EUR 24.6 billion -EUR 8.3 billion

The content and format of the weekly financial statement are set out in Annexes IV to VI of Guideline (EU) 2016/2249 of the European Central Bank of 3 November 2016 on the legal framework for accounting and financial reporting in the European System of Central Banks (ECB/2016/34).

 

Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 7 May 2021

