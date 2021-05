On Tuesday, a car ran into a ditch near Hajdúböszörmény-Pród. The driver was taken to hospital.

Firefighters from Hajdúböszörmény arrived on the scene soon after the accident and checked the site.

Firefighters from Berettyóújfalu were alerted about a fire near Gáborján on Tuesday evening. They managed to put out the flames.

