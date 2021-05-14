Szijjártó: Developments in Hungary-Ukraine Relations ‘Cause for Cautious Optimism’

Recent developments in Hungarian-Ukrainian ties are cause for “cautious optimism”, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said after meeting his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba.

After the meeting at Hungary’s embassy in Bratislava, Szijjártó told Hungarian reporters that “actions in Ukraine against the Hungarian minority in Transcarpathia in the recent past” were one of the reasons for the two countries’ strained relations. “Steps taken forward in the past few days, however, give cause for cautious optimism,” Szijjártó said.

He welcomed that at a meeting of the Hungarian-Ukrainian working group on education on Wednesday, “a solution was outlined that would ease for Transcarpathian Hungarians the use of their mother tongue, even with the current legislation in place.” An agreement was also drafted on the mutual accreditation of degrees and certificates, he noted.

Szijjártó and Kuleba agreed to convene the Hungarian-Ukrainian mixed committee on minority affairs, in the hope of “resolving difficult issues besides education.” He said Kuleba welcomed Hungary’s proposal for Hungary and Ukraine to mutually accept each other’s immunity certificates issued to citizens vaccinated against the coronavirus, to enable unimpeded travel in both countries.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay