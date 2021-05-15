Hungary Reaches Deal With Czechia on Unrestricted Travel for Inoculated

Hungary has reached an agreement with the Czech Republic on unrestricted cross-border travel for each other’s nationals who have been inoculated against the coronavirus, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said.

From Saturday, both countries will mutually recognise each other’s Covid immunity certificates, regardless of the type of vaccine used, Szijjártó said on Facebook. He added that further talks on unrestricted travel for the vaccinated would take place in Łódź, Poland, later on Friday. In addition to the Czech Republic, Hungary has reached agreements on mutual recognition of Covid immunity certificates with Croatia, Serbia, Montenegro, Slovenia, Turkey and Bahrain. Romania also honours Hungarian immunity certificates and vice versa.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay