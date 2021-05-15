Hungary Records 71 Covid Fatalities, 1,190 New Infections

Fully 71 patients, generally elderly with co-morbidities, died over the past 24 hours, while 1,190 new infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Friday.

So far 4,483,598 people have received a first jab, while 2,626,857 have been fully vaccinated. The number of active infections has declined to 158,458, while hospitals are treating 2,612 Covid patients, 338 of whom need respiratory assistance. There are 18,448 people in official quarantine, while 5,607,336 tests have been officially carried out. Since the first outbreak, 796,390 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 29,041. Fully 608,891 people have made a recovery. So far, most infections have been registered in Budapest and Pest County, followed by the counties of Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén, Győr-Moson-Sopron and Hajdú-Bihar.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay