Szijjártó in Dublin: Hungary-Ireland Cooperation ‘Extensive’ in Several Araes

Cooperation between Hungary and Ireland is “extensive” in economic ties, investments, education and peacekeeping, Péter Szijjártó, the foreign minister, said in Dublin.

More than 100 value-added Irish companies employing around 10,000 people operate in Hungary, Szijjártó told MTI. Fresh Irish investments are round the corner thanks to Hungary’s advantageous tax environment, he added. The minister highlighted the importance of cooperation in education, noting that more than 300 Irish students are admitted to Hungarian universities each year. Also, 46 language schools have joined a scheme that allows Hungarian school students to travel to Ireland to study English with government support, and 9,000 are likely to take up the opportunity, he said, adding that Hungary’s diplomatic presence in Dublin will be bolstered accordingly. Szijjártó noted that Hungarian and Irish soldiers serve together in the UN mission in Lebanon, and both countries put a premium on peacekeeping.

